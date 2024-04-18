Surprise McCartney and Lennon collaboration as Beatles stars son's release song together
The musical baton of The Beatles has been passed down to the next generation after the sons of John Lennon and Paul McCartney announced they were releasing a song together.
James McCartney and Sean Ono Lennon, who are both musicians themselves, have named their song 'Primrose Hill' after the north London park.
In an Instagram post, McCartney wrote: "'Primrose Hill' is here! Today I am so very excited to share my latest song co-written by my good friend @sean_ono_lennon.
"With the release of this song it feels like we’re really getting the ball rolling and I am so excited to continue to share music with you."
Written and composed by the pair, the acoustic song recalls a time spent with a loved one at the popular beauty spot.
In a separate post, McCartney revealed the inspiration behind the song, writing: "I had a vision as a child in Scotland, on what was a lovely summers day. Letting go, I saw my true love and saviour in my mind's eye.
"'Primrose Hill' is about getting the ball rolling with me and finding this person."
McCartney’s sister Mary, a professional photographer, also played a part in the song’s promotion, capturing short clips of her brother performing at his piano and apparently in silhouette on Primrose Hill itself.
The second-generation performers were both born in the 1970s after the Beatles split up.
Flagging the release to his millions of followers worldwide on social media, Paul McCartney wrote: "My son James has a new song out called 'Primrose Hill' - check it out! And lots of love to Sean Ono Lennon who co-wrote the song."
