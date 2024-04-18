The musical baton of The Beatles has been passed down to the next generation after the sons of John Lennon and Paul McCartney announced they were releasing a song together.

James McCartney and Sean Ono Lennon, who are both musicians themselves, have named their song 'Primrose Hill' after the north London park.

In an Instagram post, McCartney wrote: "'Primrose Hill' is here! Today I am so very excited to share my latest song co-written by my good friend @sean_ono_lennon.

"With the release of this song it feels like we’re really getting the ball rolling and I am so excited to continue to share music with you."

Written and composed by the pair, the acoustic song recalls a time spent with a loved one at the popular beauty spot.

In a separate post, McCartney revealed the inspiration behind the song, writing: "I had a vision as a child in Scotland, on what was a lovely summers day. Letting go, I saw my true love and saviour in my mind's eye.

"'Primrose Hill' is about getting the ball rolling with me and finding this person."

McCartney’s sister Mary, a professional photographer, also played a part in the song’s promotion, capturing short clips of her brother performing at his piano and apparently in silhouette on Primrose Hill itself.

The second-generation performers were both born in the 1970s after the Beatles split up.

Flagging the release to his millions of followers worldwide on social media, Paul McCartney wrote: "My son James has a new song out called 'Primrose Hill' - check it out! And lots of love to Sean Ono Lennon who co-wrote the song."

