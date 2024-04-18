A man who spent 17 years in prison after being wrongly convicted of rape has been offered an "unreserved apology" for the failing.

Andrew Malkinson was wrongfully convicted in 2003 for raping a woman in Little Hulton, in Salford.

Despite not fitting the description given by witnesses, he was handed a life sentence and spent 17 years in prison before new evidence proved his innocence.

Now the Criminal Cases Review Commission, the body responsible for investigating alleged miscarriages of justice, has offered the unreserved apology after a review made it "clear ... that the commission failed" Mr Malkinson.

During his time in prison, Mr Malkinson twice applied for his case to be referred for appeal by the Criminal Cases Review Commission (CCRC) but was turned down on both occasions.

He had applied for his case to be reviewed by the CCRC in 2009, but at the conclusion of its review in 2012 the commission refused to order further forensic testing or refer the case for appeal, amid concerns over costs.

A second application was rejected in 2020.

Crucial DNA evidence had been available since 2007, but no match was found on the police database at the time.

Mr Malkinson eventually had his 2003 conviction quashed by the Court of Appeal in July 2023 after new DNA evidence potentially linking another man to the crime was identified.

The chairwoman of the Criminal Cases Review Commission (CCRC), Helen Pitcher, offered the “unreserved apology” after an independent review of the case by Chris Henley KC was completed.

Ms Pitcher said: “Mr Henley’s report makes sobering reading, and it is clear from his findings that the commission failed Andrew Malkinson.

"For this, I am deeply sorry. I have written to Mr Malkinson to offer him my sincere regret and an unreserved apology on behalf of the commission.

“There may have been a belief that I have been unwilling ever to apologise to Mr Malkinson, and I want to clarify that this is not the case.

"For me, offering a genuine apology required a clear understanding of the circumstances in which the commission failed Mr Malkinson. We now have that.

“Nobody can ever begin to imagine the devastating impact that Mr Malkinson’s wrongful conviction has had on his life, and I can only apologise for the additional harm caused to him by our handling of his case.”

She added that the organisation would provide Mr Malkinson with a copy of the review report, which contains nine recommendations, and that it intended to make the findings public at a later date.

Andrew Malkinson outside the Court of Appeal after his rape conviction was overturned. Credit: PA Images

The review was commissioned before a wider inquiry into the case led by Judge Sarah Munro KC and Mr Henley’s report will be shared with the inquiry, the Crown Prosecution Service, Greater Manchester Police and the Independent Office for Police Conduct “to ensure that the Commission does nothing that would compromise the integrity of the inquiry process or jeopardise the potential prosecution of an alternative suspect”.

Ms Pitcher added: “Once we have received clarity regarding the sharing and publication of Mr Henley’s report, I will arrange a meeting with Andrew Malkinson in person not only to discuss the report’s findings and recommendations and outline the steps we are taking to address them, but to offer him a formal apology on behalf of the Commission.

“I want to assure Mr Malkinson and the wider public of our commitment to rectify the mistakes made.

“Our aim is to enact reforms that prevent further injustices, such as those Andrew Malkinson has experienced, from ever occurring in the future.

"To that end, work has already started on implementing the nine recommendations outlined in Mr Henley’s review.”

