Carer from Preston made to feel like criminal after mistake on benefit form

Granada Reports correspondent Tim Scott speaks to a man who has lost everything after an error on a government form.

A carer from Preston says an innocent mistake while filling in a benefits form led to him being made to feel like a criminal.

George Henderson says he was taken to court by the Government's Department for Work and Pensions for fraudulently claiming benefits. He had to sell his home to pay back nearly twenty thousand pounds

George says he had ticked the wrong box on a form when he applied for carers-allowance in 2010.

He was looking after his drug-addict son who has learning difficulties. He was also working in a local taxi office.

But his problems started when he wrongly ticked a box to say he was unemployed - thinking the question referred to his son, not himself.

Seven years later he got a letter from the Department for Work and Pensions, and was prosecuted for fraud.

He was made to wear a tag, he was made to sell his home to pay off his debt and the toll on his mental health was, and still is, devastating.

To make things worse, this year George received a letter from the DWP - they apologised and admitted that George had probably been telling the truth.

A DWP spokesperson said

“We are committed to fairness in the welfare system, with safeguards in place for managing repayments, while protecting the public purse.

“Claimants have a responsibility to inform DWP of any changes in their circumstances that could impact their award, and it is right that we recover taxpayers’ money when this has not occurred.”

George, now living in sheltered accomodation, has vowed to continue his fight to clear his name.