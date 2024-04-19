Diana Parkes has received a CBE for her services to vulnerable children suffering from domestic abuse and domestic homicide.

The co-founder and co-Patron of The Joanna Simpson Foundation travelled to Windsor Castle, where she was given the honour by The Princess Royal.

Diana co-founded the Joanna Simpson Foundation in 2014, following the brutal killing of Joanna Simpson by her estranged husband, Robert Brown in 2010.

Joanna Simpson was killed by her estranged husband, Robert Brown in 2010.

Joanna’s killing took place one week before the finalisation of their divorce, and her body was found five days later buried in a pre-dug grave in Windsor Great Park.

Robert Brown was convicted of manslaughter due to diminished responsibility and sentenced to 26 years in prison.

Speaking about today's investiture, Diana said: "I felt incredibly honoured to have received my CBE today from The Princess Royal at Windsor Castle.

"The Princess was incredibly welcoming and warm. It will be an day that neither me or my family will ever forget.

"Whilst today is a day of celebration for me and my family and a surreal opportunity, it is also very bittersweet as I would not have received a CBE had my daughter, Jo, not been brutally killed by her estranged husband.

"With this honour, I vow to continue ensuring children who are impacted by domestic violence and domestic homicide are supported and protected under the Foundation set up in my daughter’s name."

Princess Anne The Princess Royal presented Diana Parkes with her CBE. Credit: PA Images

In 2016, Diana met the then-Duchess of Cornwall during a visit to the London office of SafeLives.

Queen Camilla has since credited the moment of hearing Diana’s story as the turning point which inspired her to raise awareness around domestic violence.

The pair were reunited for an interview with Emma Barnett in 2022 for BBC Radio 4 Woman’s Hour.

They then met again in the Isle of Man during the Queen's visit to the island in March.

Diana Parkes met with Queen Camilla at Government House in the Isle of Man. Credit: PA Images

