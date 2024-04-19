Joey Barton has claimed he was "visited by police three times in four days" over a tweet - and compared the UK to North Korea.

The former Manchester City star and ex Bristol Rovers manager alleges Cheshire Police visited his home on multiple occasions and asked him to take part in a voluntary interview.

The 41-year-old, from Huyton, said officers knocked on his door while his children were asleep, describing the encounter as a "shambles" or an "attempt to intimidate his family".

In a post on X Barton said: "I’ve been visited four times in three days by Cheshire Police.

"Asking for a voluntary interview about something I’ve tweeted. Including a couple of women police officers knocking at 9:30pm last night when my kids were in bed. "I’ve given them my solicitors information and number. He then called to arrange an interview.

"No answer, so he left a voice message for the Sergeant who’d visited on the first occasion.

"The last two women didn’t know there had been three visits in three days, apparently!

"Either it’s a shambles or an attempt to intimidate me and my family. Welcome to North Korea."

Barton has come under fire in recent months for comments he made about women working in men's football, claiming female pundits 'shouldn't be talking with any authority' in the sport.

The former England striker also hit out at football broadcaster Eni Aluko, comparing her and fellow ITV presenter Lucy Ward to serial killers Fred and Rose West.

He criticised England goalkeeper Mary Earps, saying he would score '100 out of 100 penalties' against her.

A spokesperson from Cheshire Police said: "Following reports of offences under the Communications Act, we can confirm that we have made multiple attempts to arrange a voluntary interview with a 41-year-old man from Liverpool.

"To date, we have not had any response from his legal representatives and we await further contact."

