The mother of murdered teenager Anthony Walker who founded a charity in her son’s name to combat racism will be made an MBE by the Princess Royal.

Dr Gee Walker has devoted her life to tackling prejudice after her 18-year-old son was killed by two racist cousins in Merseyside in 2005, and she will be recognised for services to diversity and racial injustice.

Anthony’s killing by Paul Taylor and his cousin Michael Barton, the brother of former Premiership footballer Joey Barton, prompted widespread condemnation at the time.

The Anthony Walker Foundation works to tackle racism, hate crime and discrimination by providing educational opportunities, victim support services and by promoting equity and inclusion for all.

Gee Walker has spent her life devoted to tackling racial prejudice. Credit: PA Images

Speaking on New Year's Eve, Gee Walker said she was "honoured" to accept an MBE from but feels "bittersweet".

She said: "I understand the word bittersweet now because that's exactly what it is because the sweetness is that we have got the award and the bitterness is that it should be him.

"But I'm accepting it on his behalf and that takes the edge of the bitterness of it and I'm so honoured to accept it in his name."

Gee Walker set up the Anthony Walker Foundation in her son's name.

Dr Walker forgave her son's killers, Michael Barton and Paul Taylor, who were sentenced to life in prison for the brutal murder of Anthony in December 2005.

In was revealed in September 2022 that Barton could soon be released from jail under licence.

