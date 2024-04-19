A mother has thanked rescuers who sprung into action to save her three-year-old daughter after she fell into a lake.

Ayda Kenny fell into the water after managing to get out of a nearby house in Thatto Heath, St Helens, on 6 April 2024.

Merseyside Police officers and an off-duty nurse immediately sprung into action to rescue the little girl, giving her CPR and taking her to hospital.

After being in a critical condition Ayda has now made a full recovery and has returned home to her family.

Her mum, Alex Price, has now thanked those who helped save her daughter, and helped her through "every parent's worst nightmare".

Ayda, three, has now returned home to her family - including big brother John. Credit: Merseyside Police

She said: "I would like to thank everyone for their well wishes and prayers as I truly believe this has helped Ayda’s recovery.

"Ayda has had a tough journey, one which is every parent’s worst nightmare.

"I am so grateful that it is had ended with the best possible outcome with no lasting damage, it really is a miracle."I would like to mention specific thanks to the Merseyside Police Targeted and Response teams and Janet Grace, Respiratory Specialist Nurse, who happened to be visiting her sister, my nextdoor neighbour at the time of the accident.

"I would also like to thank the paramedics and the air ambulance. Together as a team they worked hard to give Ayda the best quality CPR.

"I firmly believe she was in the right place at the right time as these swift and thorough actions saved her life."A special thanks to the amazing staff at Alder Hey and also to my close friends, family and neighbours who have come together as a community to support me through the worst experience of my life."Ayda’s strength and resilience has defied all odds and I am so proud to be her Mum."

Ayda and her mum Alex Price. Credit: Merseyside Police

Merseyside Police Detective Inspector Yoseph Al-Ramadhan said: "I’m really proud of the seven officers who saw and bravely rescued three-year-old Ayda after she had fallen into a lake in Thatto Heath on Saturday, 6 April.“They were confronted with the most terrifying situation, they did not hesitate and without a second thought, they leapt into action to resuscitate Ayda.

"Their actions saved Ayda’s life and I am in awe of them and Respiratory Specialist Nurse, Janet Grace who was also at the lake.“This is just one example of how our officers protect our community as part of their job every day.“Such incidents are so challenging and take an enormous amount of strength from our officers to support families in such matters after a devastating event.“Thank you to all involved for their remarkable work in relation to this matter.”