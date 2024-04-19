A police officer who abused his position to share confidential information has been jailed for 15 months.

Akeel Kadir, 54, accessed secure systems and confidential information as well as images of crime suspects and personal details of people investigated for sexual offences.

He was found guilty of one count of conspiracy to commit police corruption and one count of knowingly or recklessly obtaining or disclosing personal data without the consent of the data controller, at Liverpool Crown Court in March 2024.

Kadir, who worked for Greater Manchester Police (GMP), passed the intelligence onto Junaid Patel, who ran Apex Claims Management, a company managing motor insurance claims in Bolton.

He also shared confidential images of crime suspects and personal details of people investigated for sexual offences. He committed the offences between 2013 and 2019.

Patel would use the information to approach insurance companies offering hire cars and storage services.

Kadir's bank statements revealed he was a 'frequent gambler', however, he claimed the money gained were loans or given to charity.

Patel, 36, who now lives in Dubai but previously of Edstone Close, Bolton, was found guilty of one count of conspiracy to commit police corruption.

Kadir was given 15 months in prison and must also serve a one-year community order on release.

Patel was handed a nine-month suspended sentence and 120 hours of unpaid community work. Two other men were cleared of being involved in the scheme.

Detective Chief Inspector Jennifer Adams, GMP’s Senior Investigating Officer for the investigation, said: “Our investigations revealed that PC Kadir was in the Apex offices when he was both on and off-duty, accessing confidential police information from his work mobile phone.

“The business obtained information they were not entitled to, without redaction, much faster than a solicitor could and without the fees a solicitor would have to pay.

“Apex would only be paid out if the client was not at fault. Kadir’s illegal activities meant they could find that information out quickly and not waste their time on clients who would make them no money.

“The claims management company charged insurance companies £7,000 for four weeks’ car hire and £1,400 for storage over the same period, so they were profiting significantly.

“Kadir received an array of benefits including car hire, car servicing, hospitality and loans from the co-accused.

"Our financial investigations also showed that the officer had a gambling problem."

GMP’s Anti-Corruption Unit is part of the of the force’s Professional Standards Directorate that will relentlessly investigate corrupt officers and bring them to justice.

Detective Chief Inspector Jennifer Adams, said: “This was a lengthy and detailed investigation. The sentences handed down by the court today are testament to the diligence of the officers in the Anti-Corruption Unit and sends a clear message from the judiciary about the expectations it has of serving police officers.

"My officers tenaciously pursued all lines of enquiry to expose the full extent of this criminality to achieve a successful prosecution in co-operation with our colleagues in the Serious Crime Division of the Crown Prosecution Service.

"PC Kadir benefited personally from his activities and exposed other members of the public to unquantifiable risk by divulging sensitive personal information, which we can show was shared more widely amongst the community.

“Greater Manchester Police will continue to support officers who carry out their public duties in a lawful manner and investigate those who decide to break the law.

"Kadir has been suspended from his duties and now that criminal proceedings have concluded there will be an accelerated internal disciplinary process."