Taylor Swift dropped a brand new double-album overnight and fans are already debating whether several of the songs are based on her relationship with British singer Matty Healy.

The US pop singer-songwriter released The Tortured Poets Department, her 11th studio album, on 9 April, and 'Swifties' have been quick to dissect some of the lyrics.

Swift reportedly dated The 1975 singer, from Manchester, in May 2023 after they were pictures together in New York. The romance is said to have fizzled a month later.

The 32-year-old is known to write songs about previous relationships, and fans believe she has weaved snippets of her time with Healy into some of her new songs.

Swifties think multiple tracks are based on the musician including "But Daddy I Love Him", "loml" and "The Black Dog".

The singer seems to address criticism she faced on social media of her romance with the 37-year-old Brit on “But Daddy I Love Him."

She sings: “I'd rather burn my whole life down than listen to one more second of all this b*tchin' and moanin'.

"I'll tell you something 'bout my good name. It's mine along with all the disgrace. I don't cater to all these vipers dressed in empath’s clothing.”

In the song "loml" fans believe she makes reference to Healy's signature look, a plain black suit and tie, and accuses him of ignoring her.

She sings: “Was any of it true? Gazing at me starry-eyed in your Jehovah’s Witness suit.

"Who the f*** was that guy? You tried to buy some pills from a friend of friends of mine. They just ghosted you. Now you know what it feels like.”

Meanwhile, the lyrics in "I Can Fix Him (No Really I Can)" Taylor sings about trying to change a man and refers to someone being controversial and smoking - sound familiar?

"The smoke cloud billows out his mouth Like a freight train through a small town. The jokes that he told across the bar Were revolting and far too loud."

Fans say the record "The Black Dog", refers to one of Healy's favourite bands, which the 1975 reportedly covered.

"I just don't understand how you don't miss me. In The Black Dog, when someone plays "The Starting Line"

The Tortured Poets Department has been heavily anticipated since the US star first announced it at the 2024 Grammy awards.

Swift, who will embark on a UK tour in the summer, won Album of the Year for 'Midnights', breaking the record for the most album of the year wins.

