Three dads who lost their daughters to suicide have met Scotland's First Minister to discuss their prevention campaign while taking on their third epic charity walk.

Mike Palmer from Sale in Greater Manchester, Andy Airey from Cumbria and Tim Owen from Norfolk have already walked 900 miles across two separate challenges, raising more than £1million for the charity Prevention of Young Suicide (PAPYRUS), based in Warrington.

Now on their third walk, starting in Stirling and taking in the east side of the country, the dads met Humza Yousaf, the First Minister of Scotland, to discuss their suicide prevention campaign.

In what the dads call a "positive meeting" the trio met the First Minister as invited guests so he could learn more about their campaign.

Mike said: "We told him that suicide is the biggest killer of under 35s.

"We believe our daughters could still be here if there had been suicide prevention lessons in schools.

"Hundreds of kids are still taking their own lives so we must be proactive with this and do something now.

"He spoke to us as a father, he talked to us about the concerns for his own children and we spoke about our belief that we should provide young people with all the skills they need in life - including suicide prevention - so equipping them for life."

The dads were invited to meet Mr Hamza so he could learn more about their campaign. Credit: 3 Dads Walking

As education in Scotland is devolved, Mike believes it was important to inform the First Minister, hoping that it is introduced into the curriculum.

He said: "He was very responsive to everything we said, and he came across as very charming and very interested in what we were saying.

"We told him about the work that Papyrus do. He didn't know about Papyrus, but he does now.

"We were joined in the meeting by Morag Williamson who is the suicide prevention strategy lead for the Scottish government and they were very interested in the work we are doing.

"Nothing was agreed in the meeting - and no specific action has come from it but we believe he was listening and hopefully action will follow."

They are campaigning to introduce suicide education into schools, believing it is one of the safest places to learn about prevention.

Four out of five individuals considering suicide give some sign of their intentions, either verbally or behaviourally.

Suicide: What are the warning signs to look out for? Four out of five individuals considering suicide give some sign of their intentions, either verbally or behaviourally. Each tab below has signs to look out for in a person considering suicide. Back to top Suicide threats Almost everyone who attempts or completes suicide has given warning signs through their words or behaviours. Do not ignore any suicide threats. The following statements may indicate serious suicidal feelings: “I’d be better off dead.”

“I won’t be bothering you much longer.”

“You’ll be better off without me around.”

“I hate my life.”

“I am going to kill myself.” Suicide threats are not always verbal. Back to top Depression Depression is one of the leading causes of suicide attempts. Mental or addictive disorders are associated with 90% of suicide. One in 10 youth suffer from mental illness serious enough to be impaired, yet fewer than 20% receive treatment. Depression can be exhibited in many ways including the following which are detailed in more depth: Sudden, abrupt changes in personality

Expressions of hopelessness and despair

Declining grades and school performance

Lack of interest in activities once enjoyed

Increased irritability and aggressiveness

Withdrawal from family, friends and relationships

Lack of hygiene

Changes in eating and sleeping habits Back to top Anger, increased irritability Recent research has identified a connection between interpersonal violence and suicide. Suicide is associated with fighting for both males and females, across all ethnic groups, and for youth living in urban, suburban, and rural areas. You should be concerned if a friend is exhibiting unusually irritable behaviour. Back to top Lack of interest You should be concerned if a friend suddenly starts to lose interest in sports or hobbies that they used to enjoy. The captain of the football team no longer wants to be on the team.

A dancer decides to leave the team because she does not like it anymore.

Your music-loving friend decides to quit the band. Back to top Sudden increase or decrease in appetite A friend of yours that typically eats more than anyone you know barely eats or skips lunch.

Someone eating noticeably more without adding any additional exercise to their daily routine. Back to top Sudden changes in appearance He/She is not dressing as they typically would.

Lack of personal hygiene. Back to top Dwindling academic performance A model student suddenly failing classes or not turning in assignments.

Lack of concern for school, classes, and grades.

Grades dropping suddenly Back to top Preoccupation with death and suicide This can be seen throughout their: Essays and writings about death

Poems about death

Artwork or drawings depicting death

Social media posts and comments

Talking a lot about death or dying Back to top Previous suicide attempts Youth who have attempted suicide are at risk to do it again. In fact, they are eight times more likely than youth who have never attempted suicide to make another suicide attempt. One out of three suicide deaths is not the individual’s first attempt.

The risk for completing suicide is more than 100 times greater during the first year after an attempt.

Take any instance of deliberate self-harm seriously. Back to top

They hope children will grow up more educated and aware about suicide, helping them in their future lives.

They want to prevent other families from being devastated by children taking their own life.

The dads are currently walking 500 miles in their third challenge, from Stirling in Scotland through the eastern counties of England.

The trio, along the way, will visit some of the newly-opened or soon-to-open PAPYRUS offices and hubs in Stirling, Newcastle, Leeds and Norwich.

Beth, Sophie and Emily all took their own lives. After their deaths, their dads set up 3 Dads Walking Credit: ITV Granada

The 3 Dads Walking campaign prompted a debate in the House of Commons after they attracted more than 100,000 signatures for an online petition in 2022.

They hope suicide prevention will be added to school education.

Shortly afterwards the dads received a national Pride of Britain Award.

Should suicide prevention be taught in schools? We ask the question in our podcast, From the North