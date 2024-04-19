An under-11s boys football team has won their first match since they were formed three years ago.

Under a bright April sky at Morecambe sports club, what felt like a miracle unfolded.

The sidelines went quiet as the final whistle blew. And a cheer went up. It was the first of its kind for 1,095 days.

What had felt unthinkable had finally happened. Trimpell And Bare Rangers FC had won a game.

The under-11s boys side, from Morecambe, had yet to notch up a win in their entire existence. But a thumping scoreline of 6-0 on Sunday, 14 April, saw the heroic bunch of lads shake up the form book in style.

And with top performances from the whole squad, manager Sophia Kolodziejska was elated. Victory tasted sweet.

"They celebrated like they were Premier League footballers on Sunday," Sophia told LancsLive. Her pride for her team was tangible.

"If the sports club was open, I think the parents would have wanted to pop a few bottles of Champagne. It was too early in the morning for us to do that though."

Two of the team looking very happy with their win. Credit: Lancs Live

Manager Sophia says her squad showed "complete determination" on matchday, despite no change in their routine.

She says the boys stuck to their usual pre-match plan - which includes exchanging pleasantries, warming-up and going through positions.

During the team-talk, Sophia told her boys that their opposition was "on the same level" and "no better or no worse" than them, but they should believe in themselves and enjoy the game. For the first time, things fell into place.

Two players, Layton Hryniw and Thomas Stuart even scored their first hattricks. Thomas told LancsLive: "I am really happy, not just about the win but how long it's took to get that win. I am one of the longest standing players, I've been at Trimpell for three years.

"We've had a lot of tough times we got thrashed 8-0, 9-0, 6-1 and stuff like that. But I'm so glad that we pushed through and got a win - we won 6-0.

"When we went 2-0 up, I celebrated with people on the bench and after the game I went to my dad and jumped in his arms. For the rest of the day I celebrated and it was amazing."

Although the squad and Sophia herself are on cloud nine with the win, the manager emphasises their ethos is about the confidence and memories created from their time playing for Trimpell And Bare Rangers.

Sophia said: "It's all about creating a safe environment and a safe space for them to come and do their hobby and what they love and passionate about.

"I've got about three lads that have been with me for the whole three years, some for two and some that have only just joined this side of Christmas.

"I've never known a bunch of lads so determined and so dedicated. When we won our first match on Sunday, I just wanted everyone to know because I'm just so proud."

Player Jamie Taylor has been with Trimpell for two and a half years and says the win was "a long time coming". Jamie's mum, Amanda said: "I am over the moon for the whole team.

"Since Jamie started he has gained so much confidence and socialisation and that win was just amazing. Jamie has never felt so good and I am so proud of all of them, so is Jamie."

Another player, Jack Rotherham said: "I think that it’s amazing that we have finally won a game for the first time in three years.

"When we won we chased TJ aka the hatrick hero. We all felt very happy."

The under-11 squad consists of Thomas Hunt, Charlie Kolodziejski, Jamie Taylor, Georgie Bean, Noah Dick, Joey Scott, Leon Pyle, Albert Swarbrick, Charlie Topping, Jacob Maguire, Layton Hryniw, Jack Rotherham and Thomas Stuart. Helping Sophia are coaches Damon Hryniw and Steve Scott.