Manchester United defender Brandon Williams has appeared in court charged with dangerous driving.

Brandon Williams, 23, was involved in a collision while driving an Audi A3 S Line on the A34 Ainslie Way, Wilmslow, Cheshire, in August 2023.

Mr Williams, from Harpurhey, is also accused of driving without insurance.

He faced the charges before a judge at Chester Crown Court on 19 April 2024.

Mr Williams appeared in the dock wearing a black suit, white shirt and navy tie.He spoke only to confirm his name and to formally enter pleas of not guilty to both offences.

Judge Simon Berkson said the trial, expecting to last three days, is listed for 17 March 2025.

Mr Williams left the court with his barrister and two women after being released on unconditional bail. Cheshire Police said in an earlier statement: "At around 6.20pm on Sunday, August 20 2023 police were called to reports of a collision on the A34, Wilmslow, near to Total Fitness."Officers attended the scene and found the collision involved a grey Audi and a Ford Fiesta.

"The driver of the Audi was arrested at the scene and later released under investigation.

"Brandon Williams, 23, of Anton Walk, Manchester, was later charged with dangerous driving and driving without insurance."