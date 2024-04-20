James are celebrating their first ever Number 1 studio album 'Yummy after 42 years in the music industry.

The Manchester indie rock band released their 18th LP with 12 new tracks.

It written by four out of nine of its band members Tim Booth, Jim Glennie, Saul Davies and Mark Hunter.

Speaking to Official Charts, the band said: “We really appreciate this. We’d really like to thank our amazing audience who’ve stuck with us for 42 years.

"Thank you so much for going out and buying our Yummy, delicious record, and long may it all continue.

“Thank you so much. Much appreciated, this means a lot to us."

Yummy also topped the Official Vinyl Albums Chart as the most popular record on wax and the Official Record Store Chart with the most-purchased physical LP in UK independent record shops over seven days.

Singer of James, UK Indie band at ill fated Liverpool Hope and Glory festival Credit: PA Images

Tim Booth, 64, said he hoped the achievement with their latest record Yummy would “put a crack in the glass ceiling of ageism”.

The Mancunian nine-piece hit the big time with singles including Sit Down and Come Home in 1990 and Laid in 1993.

"We are not a 90s band, a heritage band – we are a restless band of artists who keep on challenging ourselves."

Our new albums are as good as our old as we hope this will testify. Because we are older, our new music tends to get less attention than we would’ve done when we were young.”

