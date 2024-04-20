A 48-year-old man has died after being hit by a lorry on the M57.

The incident happened Northbound between junction two and three just before 3.45am on Saturday 20 April.

The man was sadly pronounced dead at the scene and is yet to be formally identified.

His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.The lorry driver stopped at the scene and assisted police with their enquiries.Officers from Merseyside Police Roads Policing Unit and the North West Motorway Police Group remain at scene and a police investigation is ongoing in the area.

Due to the nature of the incident, both Northbound and Southbound carriageways have been fully closed and diversions are in place.Detective Sergeant Kurt Timpson, Lead Investigating Officer from the Merseyside Police Serious Collision Investigation Unit said: “My thoughts are with the man’s family at this sad time. They are being supported by specially trained Police Officers.

"An investigation is now taking place and it is important that Officers have the time and safe space to complete these enquiries. “I am aware that the closure of this main road network will cause issues for motorists and would encourage you to avoid the area and use alternative routes. The Motorway is likely to remain closed for many hours, but we will work to re-open it as soon as we can. “I would like to appeal to anyone who was on the M57 at the time of this collision to please get in touch. We know from initial enquiries that several other vehicles passed through this area just prior or just after the collision. The vehicle involved was a DAF Heavy Goods Vehicle and the collision happened at 3.40am this morning. “Any information you can give us may help us to get answers for his family. Please can motorists check their dashcams. Front and rear cameras can often record vital evidence, unbeknown to the driver. Any information however small it may seem could prove vital to our enquiries.” Please contact the MATRIX Serious Collision Investigation Unit either by calling 0151 777 5747, or emailing SCIU@merseyside.police.uk quoting reference number 24000356992.