Manchester's new multimillion pound concert venue officially opens its doors to the public.

The Co-op Live is the city's biggest arena with a maximum capacity of 23,500 people and is located near Manchester City's Etihad Stadium.

Rick Astley is headlining at the £365million music and entertainment venue for a 'test event' in the evening on Saturday 20 April, with 11,000 fans attending at a discounted price of £5 per ticket.

Bolton-born Comedian Peter Kay will be the first official opening act to perform at the Co-op Live on the Tuesday 23 April 2024.

Other artists set to perform at the Co-op Live include Liam Gallagher, Olivia Rodrigo, Take That, Eric Clapton.

The MTV Europe Awards, which celebrates music and artists from across the globe, will be held this year at the arena on 10 November.

The retail giant Co-op joined forces with the Oak View Group (OVG) to develop the site on the Etihad campus.

The venue has 32 bars, restaurants and lounges and will have the largest floor space of any indoor venue in the city.

It will donate £1m a year to charitable causes via the Co-op Foundation and managed to deliver 3,650 jobs to Manchester locals during the construction process.