A 'heartbroken' pet owner whose dog was ravaged by an ‘XL bully-type’ has spoken of her devastation after having to put her dog down.Gemma Krzesinska was walking her three Lupine dogs, Zues, Dax and Toki, by the Bridgewater canal path in Leigh when the attack happened on 8 April.The 36-year-old said they were not far from home when she noticed a man with an XL bully-type dog walking ahead of them.Concerned about the animal’s aggressive behaviour, Gemma clipped elderly Toki onto her lead and kept the other two dogs to the side of her.After passing the dog and its owner, who she said was struggling to keep it under control, she carried on walking until she heard a noise behind her.Gemma then realised Toki’s lead had been ripped from her hand and the dog had her front leg in its mouth.Gemma’s other pet, Zeus, attempted to fight off the aggressive animal but it bit him on the leg before grabbing Toki again, grabbing her by the neck and shaking her repeatedly.

Its helpless owner tried to take control before eventually choking it to release Toki from its grip.

Gemma's three dogs Zues, Dax and Toki. Credit: MEN Media

Toki, who had been by Gemma’s side for 14 years, was so badly injured she had to be put to sleep.Gemma said the incident has left her “traumatised” and “heartbroken”.She said: “Toki was in shock and unable to stand so I picked her up and carried her home as fast as I could.“Once I got home, I rushed her to the vets, but her injuries were so severe I had to make the decision to have her put to sleep.“Her front leg had been bitten through causing muscle damage and nerve damage and she would probably not be able to walk on it properly again.“Being an older girl, her back legs were already not very strong, the injury to the back of her neck and head was substantial, her flesh had been completely ripped away from the underlying tissue all the way up to and including the scalp.“There was a huge flap of skin ripped open on the back of her neck and shoulders and damage to the muscles and flesh underneath as well.“Along with this there was the inevitable risk of necrosis due to the fact that it was a dog bite.

"The vets were fantastic and did everything they could to make her comfortable and stable and made sure I was okay as well as I was also in shock and dealing with the trauma.”Greater Manchester Police confirmed the incident has been reported but no arrests have been made.

Gemma says the attack has left her feeling 'on edge' while her other dogs are now more anxious when out walking: “It happened so quickly I was just trying to deal with what was happening. I will never forget her screams as she was shook by that dog."She continued: “I was traumatised and heartbroken, Toki was more than just a dog to me she was family. We have been through so much together and without her I wouldn't have many of my closest friends or have had so many wonderful experiences.“We've worked big public events like comic-cons and festivals, photoshoots with models etc. My dogs are my pride and joy and she was my first ever Lupine and had been by my side for nearly 14 years.“It's made me so nervous being out with my dogs now, walking them always was my peaceful start to the day enjoying nature together and now I feel on edge and it has especially affected Dax, she is much more anxious on walks now.”A fundraiser has now been set up to help Gemma pay for vet bills and a cremation fee.https://www.gofundme.com/f/ toki-vet-and-memorial-fees- and-van-repair?cdn-cache=0