Fylde MP Mark Menzies has said he has resigned from the Conservative Party

Fylde MP Mark Menzies has resigned from the Conservative Party and will leave Parliament at the next election.It comes after police said they were 'reviewing' a letter in relation to allegations against the MP, who was accused of misusing campaign funds.

The Times revealed allegations the MP had used political donations to cover medical expenses and pay off "bad people" who had reportedly locked him in a flat and demanded thousands of pounds for his release.

The backbench MP for Fylde in Lancashire disputed the allegations but was suspended from the Conservative parliamentary party while an investigation took place.

In a statement, Mr Menzies said: "It has been an enormous privilege representing the people of Fylde since 2010, but due to the pressures on myself and my elderly mother, I have decided to resign from the Conservative Party and will not stand at the forthcoming general election.

"This has been a very difficult week for me and I request that my family's privacy is respected."

Lancashire Police said it was reviewing "information" about Mr Menzies after Labour asked for an investigation.

