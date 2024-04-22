The family of a dad of two who died after being hit by a HGV on the M57 motorway say he was "funny, kind and had a huge heart" and they will "miss him forever".

Steven Moglione, 48, died on the M57 on Merseyside on on Saturday 20 April.

Emergency services were contacted just before 3.45am following reports that a man had been involved in a collision with a HGV on the Northbound side of the motorway between junctions 2 and 3.

The driver of the HGV stopped at the scene and assisted detectives in understanding the full circumstances of what happened.

Steven’s family have now issued the following statement: "This has come as a huge shock to the family who are currently comforting each other at this extremely hard time.

"Steven will be deeply missed by all of his family and friends, he was a devoted husband, father, son, brother & uncle a true family man.

"Steven was funny, kind and had a huge heart, he was loved by everyone who met him.

"His wife, two children and family will miss him forever but will be eternally grateful for the love and fun times they have shared together".

The motorway was closed for 15 hours after the crash.

Detective Sergeant Kurt Timpson, Lead Investigating Officer from the Merseyside Police Serious Collision Investigation Unit said: "My thoughts remain with Steven’s family at this sad time.

"They are being supported by specially trained Police Officers. I would ask that they are now allowed the time and privacy to comes to terms with their loss.

"I would like to appeal to anyone who was on the M57 Northbound at the time of this collision to please get in touch.

"We know from initial enquiries that several other vehicles passed through this area just after the collision and it is extremely important that we speak with those drivers, even if they did not physically witness the collision.

"The vehicle involved was a DAF Heavy Goods Vehicle and the collision happened at 3.40am on Saturday morning.

“Please can motorists check their dashcams. Front and rear cameras can often record vital evidence, unbeknown to the driver. Any information however small it may seem could prove vital to our enquiries.

“I would also like to thank motorists and members of the local community for their patience and understanding as It was necessary to close the M57 in both directions until late into Saturday evening.

"I appreciate the difficulty this caused and can assure people that this was unavoidable due to the nature of this tragic incident."

If you can help please contact the MATRIX Serious Collision Investigation Unit either by calling 0151 777 5747, or emailing SCIU@merseyside.police.uk quoting reference number 24000356992.