Manchester's newest arena has postponed its opening night after work on Co-op Live failed to finish on time.

Bolton-comedian Peter Kay was due to perform two shows at the 23,500 capacity arena on Tuesday 23 April and Wednesday 24 April.

However, the gigs have been cancelled with less than 24 hours to go after Saturday's test event found issues with the power supply in certain parts of the venue.

The highly-anticipated show was set to act as the grand opening for the city's flagship new venue, the largest in the UK.But just the day before, it has been announced that both shows have been cancelled with work not yet complete on the Eastlands venue. The council's building control is also yet to sign the building off.

Instead, Peter Kay will perform on Monday 29 and Tuesday 30 April, a week later than planned.

What this means for ticket holders:

All tickets will remain valid for the rescheduled performances.

Ticket providers will be getting in touch with customers with details.

For those who now cannot attend, a full refund will be available.

It has not yet been confirmed whether pre-booked parking will carry over, or if customers will have to re-book.

Peter Kay said: “I’m truly gutted as I know how disappointing this will be for everyone with tickets, but obviously it’s a brand-new venue and it’s important that everything is finished and safe for full capacity audiences.

"Fortunately, we’ve been able to reschedule the shows to next week, (I’ll have to miss my Bums & Tums class) but hopefully I’ll see you then.”

The Black Keys' performance on Saturday 27 April is still scheduled to go ahead.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Co-op Live said: "Following our first test event on Saturday, regretfully we have made the difficult decision to reschedule our two opening performances by Peter Kay.

"It is critical to ensure we have a consistent total power supply to our fully electric sustainable venue, the completion of which is a few days behind.

"Rescheduling gives us the extra time we need to continue testing thoroughly. This is vital to satisfy the rigorous set of guidelines and protocols that are necessary for a venue of this size.

"Peter Kay has very graciously agreed to perform his record-breaking comedy at Co-op Live on 29 (rescheduled from 23) and 30 (rescheduled from 24) April 2024.

"We are very sorry for the inconvenience that this change will undoubtedly cause for some.

"We are thrilled to welcome Peter Kay as our grand opening act just a few days later than planned."