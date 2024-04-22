Police are appealing for information after £134,000 worth of chocolate was stolen from an industrial estate.

According to Lancashire Police, a lorry with no trailer entered the Gillibrands industrial estate in Skelmersdale at around 3am on 17 March.

The lorry was then hooked up to a trailer containing the chocolate, and was driven to Simonswood in Kirby, Merseyside.

The trailer was later recovered, but was found to be empty. Police believe the thieves loaded the chocolate into another vehicle.

PC Holly Bennett, of Skelmersdale Police, said: “This is a significant commercial theft, and I would appeal to anyone who saw anything suspicious either in the area around the industrial estate or the area where the load has been transferred or the trailer has been abandoned to get in touch.”

