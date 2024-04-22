A man has been arrested following reports of a man with a gun in Wigan.

Greater Manchester Police say they received a call from the Billinge area at around 2:30pm on Monday 22 April and sent armed police to the scene.

A number of schools, including Newfold Primary, St James' Primary and St Peter's RC High School, all in Orrell, were advised not to release pupils for a short period of time while police tried to find the man.

ITV Granada has been told at around 3:50pm they were told they could leave the schools after the incident was declared to be safe.

The police helicopter was seen in the area, as enquiries continued throughout the day with a search being carried out at a house in Skelmersdale.

A short time later, at around 8:30pm, a man in his 20s was arrested on suspicion of making threats to kill and firearms offences after handing himself in at Skelmersdale Police Station.

He remains in custody for questioning tonight.

Detective Sergeant Christian Glover, of Wigan CID, said: "This would have been a frightening incident for anyone who witnessed it or was aware of what had happened.

"There was a credible threat at the time, which is why armed officers were quickly deployed to the area.

"Schools were advised not to release pupils for a short period of time, but we believe there is now no wider threat to the community.

"Enquiries continued throughout the day and our investigations led us to a house in Skelmersdale where searches are continuing this evening.

"Our investigation is still very much ongoing - anyone with information should call 0161 856 7094."