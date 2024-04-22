A group of firefighters have shared pictures of a BMW blocking their fire station doors as a warning to irresponsible drivers.

The staff at Wilmslow Fire Station in Cheshire said it had seen a recent increase in similar incidents, and warned it could delay crews responding to incidents.

The image, which was posted on Friday 19 April, shows the grey BMW blocking one of two fire engine doors.

The car had been in front of the station for some time, with the image showing bone dry tarmac underneath the BMW and wet ground surrounding it.

In a statement posted to social media Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "We have recently seen a number of vehicles being parked at the front of our fire stations.

"Please refrain from doing this as it causes an obstruction and can delay our crews from responding to incidents."

