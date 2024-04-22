Pupils and staff at a primary school have been evacuated after a car drove into the building.

The vehicle drove through the wall of the Beacon Church of Primary school on Heyworth Street, Everton, at around 8:30am on Monday 22 April.

The female driver is being assessed at the scene, while a passenger in the car received a minor injury.

Emergency services were called to the school at around 8:30am. Credit: Liverpool Echo

According to Merseyside Police, no school children were near the site of the crash, and no other injuries have been reported.

Pupils have been evacuated from the building and sent home for the day while the extent of the damage is determined.

Heyworth Street has been closed, and Merseyside Police are asking locals to avoid the area.

