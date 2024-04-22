A woman has been arrested on suspicion of drug driving and careless driving after a car crashed into a primary school.

The white Mercedes crashed through the wall of The Beacon Primary School in Everton, Liverpool, at about 8:30am on Monday 22 April.

The 39-year-old woman from Walton was arrested and taken to a nearby police station.

A spokesman for Merseyside Police said no children were present in the area at the time of the collision, which took place shortly before the school was due to open.

Police were called to the scene at around 8:30am Credit: PA Images

A passenger in the car was treated for minor injuries, but no one else was harmed.

The school has been closed for the day and the building is due to be assessed for structural damage, police said.

Heyworth Street has been closed, and Merseyside Police are asking locals to avoid the area.

