A Public Protection Team has made its largest seizure after more than 3,500 illegal vapes were found in a a single shop.

The vapes were found on London Road in Liverpool City Centre during a visit from the council's Public Protection Team, and are estimated to have a street value of more than £42,000.

So far in 2024, 18,500 illegal vapes have been seized in the Liverpool City Region alone.

As well as the illegality of the vapes, some experts claim they present a clear threat to public health. Research has shown that as illicit vapes are not regulated, many contain banned ingredients and oversized tanks for the nicotine liquid.

Matt Ashton, Director of Public Health at Liverpool City Council, said: “This work sends a clear message to other retailers in our city who are trading in illegal products.

“While genuine vaping products continue to provide a viable alternative for those who want to quit smoking, the guidance remains that these should always be sourced from reputable retailers and if you don’t smoke already, don’t start vaping.”

