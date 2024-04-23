Play Brightcove video

Granada Reports Entertainment Correspondent Caroline Whitmore caught up with Will.i.am ahead of filming for the latest series of The Voice singing competition

Black Eyed Peas star and The Voice judge Will.i.am has arrived in Liverpool, shooting scenes for the latest series of the singing competition.

Series 13 is set to return this summer with Will, Sir Tom Jones and three new judges, with singer LeAnn Rimes filling one of the chairs, while McFly’s Tom Fletcher and Bolton-born Danny Jones will jointly sit on the fourth coaching spot in a double chair.

Will.i.am said: "It's pretty OG [original] here, I've been here before, I have some Liverpudlian friends.

"I heard the Beatles were banned from playing in Liverpool because they became so big that the crowd would go crazy."

Will.i.am on The Voice UK. Credit: The Voice/ITV

Reacting to The Voice being 13 series' in he said: "I love it, you know 13 years in and the singers are just as incredible, if not more, than the entire series so far."

"People are younger and every year there's a new young sensation that is singing the roof down. it's just awesome."

During The Voice competition, judges listen to the contestants sing which their backs are turned solely allowing them to focus on the quality of the person's singing.

If the judges like what they hear, then they can swivel their chair around and put their hat in the ring for a chance to coach the contestant through the competition.

The winner of the competition gets a record contract with music giants EMI as well as a £50,000 cash prize and a holiday to Universal Studios in Florida.

In a series-first, both Tom and Danny have to agree before turning their chair. The new three judges are replacing Olly Murs and Anne-Marie, who left the show in 2023.

The new series for The Voice airs on ITV later this year. Credit: ITV News

Will.i.am continued: "It would be cool [to win this year's series of The Voice], but the premise is to have a good season and help season the talent."

The Voice UK series 13 will return to ITV1, STV, ITVX and STV Player this summer.