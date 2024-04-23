An eight-year-old boy is getting ready for an 80-mile cycle that will take him to football stadiums across the north west.

Harvey Goodman is due to set off from his school, Stockton Heath Primary in Warrington, on 4 May.

His 80-mile journey will take him to Everton's Goodison Park and Liverpool's Anfield grounds, before he heads to Manchester to visit the Etihad and then Old Trafford, where he'll finish his journey.

Harvey is taking on the challenge to raise money to build new bike sheds for his primary school.

The avid Manchester United supporter will be joined by around 100 people including his mother Naomi, friends and teachers at his school.

His mother said the idea behind the football club ride came from the fact that Harvey and his friends are all football lovers and support the teams they are to cycle to.

She said: "We were just trying to cover all bases so that when he put the invite out to the school, more people would join us."

The eight-year-old from Stockton Heath, Warrington said he wanted to take on the cycle to “do something fun and exciting to help my school”.

Harvey has been cycling with his friends to get ready for the 80-mile cycle. Credit: PA

He said: “When I heard that some kids couldn’t bring their bikes because there’s nowhere safe to keep them, I knew I had to do something about it,

“I’ve been practising riding my bike every day to get ready for the challenge.

“The best part about this challenge is knowing that I’m helping my friends at school.

“When they see the new bike sheds, they’ll be so happy! It feels really good to make a difference.”

Harvey is aiming to raise £5,000, which could help more than 40 children cycle to school.

The youngster has taken on several challenges in the past. After his nine-year-old cousin Zak was diagnosed with an aggressive for of cancer, Harvey embarked on a walk from Alder Hey Hospital to Old Trafford to raise money for charity.

Harvey and Zak with family, friends and Alder Hey Children's Charity mascot Oli the Elephant at the start of the walk Credit: ITV Granada

Zak went into remission after the walk to Old Trafford, and was planning on joining Harvey on the bike ride. However, the cancer has recently come back and Zak is back in Alder Hey.

Naomi said: "He’s now back in Alder Hey and he’s having chemotherapy again, but he’s doing well, he’s fighting, and hopefully he can join us for a little bit of the bike ride.”

Harvey said he would be “really happy and excited” if Zak can join.

Harvey is to don a custom made Manchester United top with the words Harvey 2 Old Trafford on it for the challenge.

Harry arriving at Old Trafford at the end of his first charity walk in 2022.

Play Brightcove video

Ms Goodman added: “We’ve got about 100 people meeting us at the finish line.

“Sammy McIlroy who used to play for United will come and meet us at the finish line again and potentially some other stars.”

Harvey has done several practice cycles alongside family and friends at locations including the Trans Pennine Trail towards Liverpool.

“I’ve been exploring new places on my bike during practice rides. It’s like going on mini adventures every day!” Harvey said.

“I like riding with my friends and pretending we’re on a big bike race. We cheer each other on and have a great time!”

Ms Goodman added: “Just over the Easter holidays, he’s cycled 180 miles, so he’s definitely put the work in and his little legs are ready now.”

Harvey’s fundraising page can be found here.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...