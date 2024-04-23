Fans had to wait 152 years to see Manchester City face off against Manchester United in an FA Cup final. Now, it's set to happen for the second year in a row.

The two clubs will be travelling down to Wembley on Saturday 25 May for a 3pm kickoff, where they'll face off to once again determine the winner of the 2024 FA Cup trophy.

Manchester City will be hoping for a repeat of last years performance, which saw the Sky Blues win 2-1. Bernardo Silva also made history by scoring just 12 seconds into the game, setting a record for the fastest FA Cup final goal.

Meanwhile Manchester United will be looking to get revenge on their rivals and win the FA Cup for the first time in eight years.

While this may only be the second time the two teams have played against each other in the final, it's only the latest chapter in a long and infamous rivalry.

Their first meeting in the FA Cup was during the 1926 semi-final, when City won 3-0.

The two clubs did not meet in the competition again until a 1955 fourth-round clash also won by City 2-0.

The Manchester City squad celebrate their 1-0 victory against Chelsea in the FA Cup semi-final. Credit: PA Images

United won the next four ties against City, starting with another fourth-round meeting in 1970 when Brian Kidd – a future assistant manager of both clubs – scored twice in a 3-0 win.

Norman Whiteside scored the only goal in 1987’s third-round tie and Eric Cantona’s penalty proved decisive in a 2-1 fifth-round win in 1996. They met at that stage again in 2004, Ruud van Nistelrooy scoring twice as United won 4-2 despite Gary Neville’s first-half dismissal.

Manchester United's Rasmus Hojlund celebrates scoring the winning penalty during the Emirates FA Cup semi-final match against Coventry. Credit: PA IMAGES

A solitary Yaya Toure goal settled the 2011 semi-final in City’s favour before United’s Paul Scholes was sent off – this time City went on to win the competition, beating Stoke in the final.

United held off a second-half fightback from 10-man City in the following season’s third round, Wayne Rooney’s brace setting up a 3-2 win, before Gundogan’s Wembley heroics last year.

Including last years match, the tally currently sits at five wins for United, and four for City. If Saturday's match is a repeat of the 2023 final, both teams will be even on FA Cup victories.

Saturday's match will be the first time in 129 years that the same two clubs have met in the final in consecutive seasons. Queen’s Park, the only Scottish side to play in an FA Cup final, were beaten by Blackburn in both 1884 and 1885 at the Oval.

United rank second all time for FA Cup wins, two behind Arsenal on 12, and will remain there regardless of the outcome this time around. Victory for City would be their eighth, lifting them to joint third alongside Chelsea, Liverpool and Tottenham.

