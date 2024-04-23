Lottery winners give back to hospital that saved son’s life

A group of lottery winners, worth a combined total of £32 million, spent the day planting borders alongside a new walkway around the Alder Centre bereavement unit.

The hospital is currently undergoing multi-million-pound redevelopment to create a world-class healthcare campus, where all aspects of children’s health can be addressed in one dedicated space.

Patricia Gill from Warrington, who with husband John won £1 million on Euromillions in 2015, joined 22 other National Lottery winners at Alder Hey Children’s Hospital in Liverpool on Tuesday to help out with some gardening on-site and said: “It is wonderful to think we can play a part in such a major building project and at such a prestigious location – not only in the UK – but across Europe.

“Everyone knows about Alder Hey and the tremendous life-saving work that the hospital does and to be able to help to create an even better environment for children and their families, really is a true honour!”

Ceri and Paul Roscoe-Roberts, who won on the EuroMillions last November helped out with some gardening after the hospital had previously saved the life of her youngest son, now 16, when his pushchair collapsed with him inside and she had to resuscitate him.

The mother-of-five said: “Without Alder Hey, my youngest would not be here today.

“The hospital does so much incredible work and I am truly honoured – thanks to my National Lottery win – to be back here today giving something back in terms of my time and contributing to a project which really will benefit thousands of people for many years to come.”

Fiona Ashcroft, chief executive at Alder Hey Children’s Charity, said: “We have been extremely grateful to have the lottery winners on site – they have certainly done an excellent job and played a very important part in developing our Children’s Health Campus here at Alder Hey.”