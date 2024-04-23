A 28-year-old man has died after being hit by a car on the Wirral.

Jaymie Rajan Tank, who was a wheelchair user, was hit by driver of a grey Fiat Punto on Village Road in Heswall just after 1.30pm on Sunday 21 April.

During the incident, the driver also crashed into three parked vehicles and a building.

Jaymie was taken to hospital where he died late Sunday evening. His next of kin have been informed and specially trained officers are supporting the family.

The 57-year-old pedestrian, Jaymie's carer, was taken to hospital with serious injuries and is now in a stable condition.

Meanwhile, the 82-year-old, the driver of the Fiat, also remains in hospital in a serious yet stable condition.

Merseyside Police are appealing to anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information that can assist them in their investigation, to contact them. In a tribute to Jaymie, his family have now issued the following statement: “Jaymie was the joy in our lives, and the shining star that will always be in our hearts. Forever rest in peace, our darling Jaymie.” Detective Sergeant Andy Roper, Lead Investigating Officer from the Merseyside Police Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “My thoughts are with both Jaymie's family but also with his carer, who sustained serious injuries in this collision.

"They are being supported by specially trained police officers and we will do everything we can to provide them with answers as to how this incident has occurred. An investigation is now taking place and it is important that they are allowed the time and privacy to comes to terms with their tragic loss. “We are urging anyone who was on Village Road and saw this incident on Sunday afternoon to contact us with any information they have.

"Similarly, if you live or were in the area and have any CCTV, dashcam or smart doorbell footage, please check your systems for any evidence. Any information you have, however small you may think it is, could prove to be vital to our enquiries.”

You can contact the Matrix Serious Collision Investigation Unit either by calling 0151 777 5747, or emailing SCIU@merseyside.police.uk quoting reference number 24000360370.