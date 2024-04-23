The hugely ambitious Eden Project North promises to transform Morecambe's waterfront in 2026. The plans are that it will be fully open by 2027.

Hoping to build on the success of Cornwall's Eden Project, they want create a 200,000sq ft indoor eco attraction, housed beneath four iconic pavilions.

If it goes ahead, it could kickstart regeneration in the town - creating jobs, supporting tourism and encouraging investment.

Of course, it won't be cheap. It will cost more than £100m.

Last year, £50m was pledged by the Government's Levelling Up department. But work cannot start until more money is raised.

Eden Project North's Chief Transformation Officer, Si Bellamy, has told our reporter, Claire Hannah, that work should get started on the project by the end of this year.

Today, the people of Morecambe were invited to the Winter Gardens to get a closer look at the details of the project and offer suggestions about what they want to be included.

Local residents said they were encouraged by the latest plans, and excited about it getting started.

People in and around Morecambe have been invited to a consultation event for Eden Project North Credit: ITV Granada Reports

One biodiversity student at the event said: "I'm looking for job opportunities. I think it's good to take the time to make sure it's done right. I'm excited for it to come, so I want it to be soon. ''

Another local resident said he hoped the project would get started in the near future, telling ITV News, he was worried an increase in the scheme's costs might halt it in its tracks.

He said: ''My real fear is that unless something happens quickly, if the costs go up, then the money might not be there. It would be a real miss if that were to happen.''