A woman charged with murdering a baby whose body was found in woodland has been granted bail.

Joanne Sharkey is accused of murder and concealment of the birth of a child after the baby, named Callum by officers only after his death, was discovered close to the Gulliver's World theme park in Warrington in March 1998.

The 54-year-old was granted conditional bail on Tuesday 23 April following an application, heard in private, at Liverpool Crown Court.

This means the defendant, of Denham Close in Liverpool, will be able to leave police custody, but must abide by certain conditions.

A plea hearing is due to take place on July 25 and a provisional trial date has been fixed for January 14 next year.

The baby was named Callum after the Callands district of Warrington where he was found, because detectives could not confirm his true identity.

A funeral service was arranged by local people and he was buried in Warrington Cemetery a few months later.

A headstone, which was paid for with money raised by local residents, was inscribed: “Baby Callum, precious child of God. Laid to rest July 27 1998. With love, from the people of Warrington.”