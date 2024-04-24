Liverpool's plans to replace outgoing manager Jurgen Klopp appear to be gathering pace with the club in talks with Dutch side Feyenoord in their bid to appoint boss Arne Slot.

Slot, 45, is now understood to be the leading candidate to take the reigns at Anfield following Klopp's decision to stand down from his role at the end of the current campaign.

Reports suggest Feyenoord do not want to lose their manager and will demand significant compensation for the man who guided the Dutch club to their first title in six years last season.

Feyenoord are currently second in the Eredivisie table and won the Dutch Cup at the weekend, while Slot extended his contract last summer until 2026.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp before the UEFA Europa League quarter-final, first leg match at Anfield Credit: PA

Liverpool can expect Feyenoord to take a tough stance in the negotiations as Slot wants to take some of his backroom staff with him to Anfield.

Slot has turned down previous offers to work in the Premier League. He opted not to take on the Leeds job after they sacked Jesse Marsch in February last year.It has also been reported that he ruled himself out of the running for the vacancy at Tottenham before Ange Postecoglou was appointed last summer.

Despite Slot’s desire to manage in the Premier League, Liverpool could face competition from Bayern Munich and Barcelona as they look to replace departing coaches Thomas Tuchel and Xavi respectively.