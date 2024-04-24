Two people have been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a 90-year-old woman.

The North West Ambulance service found the body of 90-year-old Myra Thompson at her home in Spital on the Wirral on Tuesday 23rd April.

Merseyside Police have launched an investigation into her death, and on Wednesday 24 April arrested a 48-year-old man and a 51-year-old woman, both from the Wirral, on suspicion of murder.

Forensic teams were called to the scene.

They are currently in custody where they will be questioned by detectives.

Myra Thompson's family have been made aware of her death, and are being supported by specially trained officers.

Before her death, Merseyside Police were in the process of investigating an allegation of theft made by Ms Thompson.

Myra Thompson died in her homm on Bolde Way in Spital

The matter has been referred by Merseyside Police to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) as Merseyside Police were investigating a recent allegation of theft on behalf of the woman.

House-to-house, CCTV and forensic enquiries are in the process of being carried out. Members of the public are being encouraged to come forward with any information.

Detective Chief Superintendent Mark Baker said: “Our thoughts and condolences are very much with the woman’s family and friends at this very sad time.

“This is clearly a very shocking and distressing incident and we are carrying out a number of lines of enquiry to establish what has taken place.

“I know that people, particularly those living locally, will be understandably concerned and even frightened when they hear what has happened but I want them to feel reassured that we are doing everything we can to find who is responsible and bring them to justice. I would encourage anyone with concerns to speak to our officers in the local area.

“Although two arrests have been made, we are still in the very early stages of our enquiries and I would ask people to avoid speculating about what has happened.

“As always the public’s help is vital and I would ask anyone who was lives or was driving near Bolde Way and saw or heard anything yesterday morning or thinks they have captured anything significant on their CCTV or doorbell camera to contact us as a matter of urgency.

“I would also encourage anyone who has any other information which they believe could assist with our investigation to get in touch as this could be vital to our enquiries.”

