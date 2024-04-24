Police officers have arrested six suspected gang members as part of a crackdown on organised crime.

The six men, all aged between 18-26, were arrested during morning raids on Wednesday 24 April in Rochdale on suspicion of conspiracy to supply class A and B drugs and modern slavery offences.

Greater Manchester Police officers made the arrests after they identified a teenage boy who was being exploited and coerced into drug dealing by a local gang.

As the investigation developed, officers discovered further victims, including a vulnerable adult whose house was being cuckooed and used as a stash house for the gang.

£30,000 cash has been seized along with cannabis and drugs paraphernalia.

Greater Manchester Police's Sergeant Mark Lutkevitch said: “Exploitation, coercion, and violence are the foundations of modern slavery and drugs trafficking, and gangs will often exploit the vulnerable to further their profits.

"Our arrests this morning are part of a longstanding investigation into several organised crime groups operating across Rochdale that we strongly believe are involved in the exploitation of young people.

“Young people and vulnerable adults will be threatened as the criminals exert control, which is why tackling exploitation is a high priority for us.

"We have specialist officers working with young people in our communities to tackle the vicious cycle of gang recruitment, and teams of officers on the frontline pursuing offenders."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...