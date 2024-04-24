A teenager has been charged with possessing an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear and violence after a number of primary schools were put into lockdown.

Harry Dailey, 19, was charged following an incident in Orrell, Wigan, on Monday 22 April which saw armed police swarm the area.

Mr Dailey, from Skelmersdale, is also charged with sending a letter/communication/article conveying indecent/offensive message.

Greater Manchester Police were called to Orrell at around 2:30pm, after a man with a "gun" was spotted near the schools after making "threats to kill".

Detective Inspector Craig Hurst district said: “This incident was undoubtedly a worrying one for the local community and we deployed to the scene along with armed officers as this was a credible threat at the time.“Once we had established the circumstances of the incident, we acted quickly on the information that we had and apprehended a suspect who had fled back to their home address in Skelmersdale.“We would like to reassure the public that this is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the wider community.“I would like to thank the schools in the local area for their assistance, in acting appropriately to protect the children in their care.“Extra patrol officers have been deployed, both on foot and in patrol cars. These officers will be there over the next few days and they are there to keep you safe, If you have any concerns, they will be happy to provide reassurance and listen to any of your queries."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...