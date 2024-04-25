The boss of the new Co-Op Live Arena has resigned after the opening of the venue was delayed and shows cancelled.

Gary Roden had come under fire in particular for his comments about grassroots music venues, arguing some of them were “poorly run” and insisting a proposed £1 ticket levy to preserve their future was “too simplistic”.

On the eve of a test show at the venue with Rick Astley headlining, Mr Roden told ITV Granada Reports he was confident they would open on time, only to be forced to postpone the opening less than 24 hours later.

Gary Roden had said the venue 'would open on time' only to delay it within hours

The 23,500-capacity venue, which is now the largest arena in the UK, postponed its opening night with just 24 hours notice after work failed to finish on time.

Bolton-comedian Peter Kay was due to perform two shows at the 23,500 capacity Co-op Live Arena in Manchester, on Tuesday 23 April and Wednesday 24 April.

However, the gigs have been cancelled with less than a day to go after a test event on Saturday found issues with the power supply in certain parts of the venue.

The highly-anticipated show was set to act as the grand opening for the city's flagship new venue, the largest in the UK.

But just the day before, it has been announced that both shows have been cancelled with work not yet complete on the Eastlands venue.

The council's building control is also yet to sign the building off. Greater Manchester's emergency services had raised concerns prior to that decision.

Instead, Peter Kay will perform on Monday 29 and Tuesday 30 April, a week later than planned.

Organisers insisted they were “not embarrassed” by the postponements, saying they were now focused on “ensuring a consistent total power supply”.

Managing Director Tim Leiweke said: “I think it’s a source of commitment to safety and expectations and trying to make sure that when people come in the building we do it right. We have work to do this week, we’re not embarrassed by moving Peter Kay.”

Now, in a series of statements published on 25 April, Jessica Koravos, President of International at US-based venue operator Oak View Group (OVG), said Roden had “decided to resign”

She added in a separate statement to the Telegraph: “Neither Co-op Live nor Oak View Group share the sentiment expressed by former Co-op Live general manager Gary Roden regarding the grassroots industry.

Bolton-born Comedian Peter Kay is the first opening act performing at the Co-op Live Arena.

As OVG chairman and CEO Tim Leiweke has repeatedly stated, Co-op Live remains committed to grassroots music in Manchester and beyond.

Adding that included teaming up with mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham on the Artist of the Month campaign, and as a founding partner of the Beyond The Music Festival.

Co-op Live also donates over £1m a year to the Co-op Foundation to support communities and empower young people to take social action through its new Young Game Changers fund.”

