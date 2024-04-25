Liverpool's iconic Canning Dock will be transformed after being granted planning permission for its development.

A £10 million contribution from the government and £4.8 billion from the Levelling Up fund means Canning Quaysides and Dry Docks will become a space for 'education, contemplation and recreation'.

The south dry dock was built in 1765 and will become accessible to the public for the first time ever.

A footbridge will also be built from the Royal Albert Dock across to the Canning quayside.

The work is being led by architects, Asif Khan Studio, and internationally renowned artist, Theaster Gates. Credit: Asif Khan Studio

The work is due to start in autumn 2024, and is being led by architects Asif Khan Studio and artist Theaster Gates.

Asif Khan said: "I want to express my gratitude to everyone who has worked so hard to help reach this milestone in the project.

"This is a giant step toward welcoming people to experience the transformative power of this site and its stories."

The transformation is expected to cost £15 million. Credit: Asif Khan Studio

The dock's history is rooted in Liverpool's involvement in transatlantic slavery, and the transformation hopes to bring this to the forefront with a space for contemplation of its significance.

"It heartens me that a city is willing to grapple with its complex history and make space for the unfortunate truth of violence against other people," added Theaster Gates.

"Even better, Liverpool is making space for celebration, community, and new histories. I’m excited to be a part of this work."

Asif Khan Studio has been working closely with community partners 20 Stories High, Squash, Writing on the Wall and Liverpool Black History Research Group to ensure Liverpool’s communities are engaged and represented in the development of the design and narrative.

The South Dry Dock will become accessible to the public for the first time ever. Credit: Asif Khan Studio

Liz Stewart, Head of Museums Liverpool, said: “This is such a transformational project: a once in a lifetime opportunity.

"Working with local community arts organisations, we have a unique chance to really enhance people’s experience of this space.

"As well as creating an overall cohesive visitor experience, we’re determined to truly represent the profound historic significance of the site.

“The dry docks and quaysides have such a powerful heritage narrative, and throughout the process of co-production, we’ve ensured the feedback and ideas coming directly from our communities, is integrated into the designs.”

The pedestrian bridge linking the Royal Albert Dock with Canning quayside aims to enhance connectivity between International Slavery Museum, Maritime Museum, Museum of Liverpool, and the wider waterfront.

