Play Brightcove video

Watch the moment a phone is snatched out of someone's hands as they're walking down the street.

Detectives are looking to reunite phones with their owners, after several were stolen in a single evening.

Police were called to Ancoats and Manchester City Centre on Thursday 11 April after receiving multiple reports of phones being stolen by two people on electric bikes between 7-8pm.

Since then, a 13 year-old boy and 37 year-old woman have been arrested on suspicion of robbery and handling stolen goods.

Police have also recovered a number of Apple iPhones and are looking to reunite the devices with their owners.

Police are asking for anyone who recognises the phones to come forward Credit: Greater Manchester Police

To prove ownership, the victims will need to provide their pin number and evidence of purchase.

Detective Constable Nick Kershaw said: “We understand this type of crime results in unwanted stress and anxiety and are committed on tackling theft and robbery proactively to ensure our city centre remains safe and to prevent any repeat offences."

"Patrols remain in place to offer reassurance across our busy footfall areas, and I would also like to remind the local community to be extra aware of their surroundings when using personal devices on the street, as taking steps to avoid being distracted or using hands-free options may help stop you being a victim a crime."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...