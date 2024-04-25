Play Brightcove video

Tim Scott spoke to Ryan's family about how they feel he was let down by the police and mental health services

The family of a man who was murdered by his mentally ill cousin say police and mental health services should have done more, after an inquest found their actions had "probably contributed" to his death.

Ryan Lowry, a tree surgeon and foster parent from Partington in Manchester, was struck 13 times with an axe by his cousin Ashley Glennon, a paranoid schizophrenic with a history of violence on 27 February 2020.

Ryan's wife, Michelle, said: "Everything is different now, the whole world has changed. You lead completely different lives."

An inquest at Stockport Coroners Court heard how he was under the care of the Greater Manchester Health Trust while also being supervised by Greater Manchester Police's (GMP) Sexual Offender Management team.

Despite this, both organisations failed to share information on Glennon and missed several opportunities to prevent Ryan Lowry's death.

Michelle said: "[Ashley] had several serious relapses of increasing levels of violence in the time coming up to it. The information was there, it just wasn’t acted on."

Ryan's wife, Michelle, and his brother Daniel.

The day before Ryan was killed, Glennon had smashed a window and kicked in a door at his ex-partners house.When Glennon's ex-partner rang the police to tell them what happened, she was put on hold for 40 minutes before being disconnected.

Meanwhile Ryan, worried about his cousin's mental state, had contacted his mental health team.They spoke to Glennon by phone, but failed to pass on any information to GMP.

Michelle said: "They didn’t ask him about the incident earlier in the day. He portrayed himself as being in a much better position than he was in."

Ryan's brother, Daniel, added: "There was just missed opportunities on all levels"

Ryan was struck more than a dozen times with an axe.

That evening, Ryan went to check on his cousin, who chased him out onto a street and killed him with an axe.Glennon, then aged 32, pleaded guilty to manslaughter by reason of diminished responsibility and was sentenced to an indefinite hospital order in January 2021.

Ryan's family are being supported by Julian Hendy from the Hundred Families, a charity which provides information and practical advice for families bereaved by people with mental health problemsHe says this case is just the tip of the iceberg.

He said: "I’ve documented over 250 homicides by people with serious illnesses in the north west since 1993.

"Often it’s a failure to assess risk properly... These are people that can be dangerous when unwell or unmedicated and people often don’t appreciate that or act on what they know."

Julian Hendy warns hundreds of families have been through a similar ordeal.

Dr Arasu Kuppuswamy, Chief Medical Officer at Greater Manchester Mental Health NHS Foundation Trust said: "We express our deepest sympathies to Ryan Lowry’s family and friends following his tragic and untimely death.

"We are very sorry for the shortcomings in the standard of care and treatment we provided to Mr Glennon.

"Since Ryan Lowry’s death, the circumstances were thoroughly investigated both by GMMH, and by NHS England, who commissioned an independent investigation.

"In response to this, and as part of a wider initiative to improve our services for all our service users, carers and families, we have put a number of measures in place.

"This includes implementing a new Clinical Risk Assessment and Safety Plan Tool, which is being rolled out across the Trust following a successful pilot, supported by a comprehensive training package for staff.

"Every local Division at GMMH now also has its own dedicated Safeguarding Lead, to support and strengthen safeguarding.

"And we have reviewed and improved our Together Strategy, to make sure that service user and carer collaboration is at the heart of everything we do.

"We will continue to review this important work to ensure it is properly embedded and built upon where necessary."

An inquest into Ryan's death ruled he was unlawfully killed.

In a statement, Greater Manchester Police said: "Our thoughts and condolences are with Mr Lowry’s family at this difficult time.

"We respect the findings of the Jury and acknowledge the comments made concerning the handling of the 101 call made in this case, and Greater Manchester Police’s Sex Offender Management Unit (SOMU).

"We recognise the importance of effective call handling and multi-agency information sharing and are committed to making further improvements in these areas to better serve and protect the public.

"Whilst of little consolation to Mr Lowry’s family, technical issues within GMP’s 101 system back in 2020 have been fixed, and calls to 101 now take on average 54 seconds to be answered.

"GMP’s SOMU has also made significant progress in reducing backlogs and improving the timeliness of offender visits."

