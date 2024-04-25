NHS worker 'wanted to cry' when daughter dressed up as her mum for 'Hero Day'

An NHS receptionist's "heart melted" when her daughter chose to dress as her for her hero-themed school fundraiser.

Sharon Taylor, a receptionist at Victoria Infirmary in Northwich, saw in the school newsletter that a ‘Dress as Your Hero’ event was being organised to encourage families to donate tombola items for a fundraiser.

Some pupils decided to don capes, masks or costumes inspired by their favourite heroes from comics and movies.But Poppy Sayle had other ideas and asked her mum if she could make an NHS receptionist outfit so she could go as her.

Sharon said: “You expect children to want to get dressed as a princess or someone they’ve seen on TV, so when Poppy said she wanted to go as me it was so lovely. My heart just melted and I wanted to cry.“I thought ‘I must be doing something right here’, for her to say that.”

Poppy, who has three sisters and a brother, said: “I just want to help people like mummy does.”

Sharon with her daughter Poppy. Credit: MEN Media

To create the outfit, Sharon found one of her old work blouses and an empty lanyard.She then made a pretend identity card with Poppy’s name on.When her daughter arrived at school, the staff at Charles Darwin Community Primary were very impressed.

Sharon said: “They all just thought she looked so good. Poppy enjoyed it so much she didn’t want to take the outfit off when she got home until it was bedtime. She even sat there wearing it while she was eating her dinner.”Mid Cheshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust this week celebrated Poppy’s choice of hero as part of National Administrative Professionals Day, which is staged each year to thank office staff who keep everything running smoothly.Sharon joined the Trust in May 2022 as a receptionist and clerical worker after always harbouring an ambition to find a role in the NHS.The 46-year-old had worked in the motor industry for a number of years and said she struggled to contain her excitement when she was told her interview had been successful.She said: “I just squealed because I was so pleased. I was absolutely made up that I’d got the job.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...