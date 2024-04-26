The UK's largest and newest arena has postponed its opening night by a month after work failed to finish on time - twice.

Co-op Live Arena, in Manchester, had been slated to open 23 April with Peter Kay officially opening the landmark entertainment venue.

But, less than 24 hours before the performance, the £365 million arena was forced to postpone his 23 April and 24 April shows by a week.

The 23,500 capacity arena said a test event on Saturday had found issues with the power supply in certain parts of the venue.

Despite promising it would be ready for the postponed event - the comedian says he is "very disappointed" to have to reschedule his gigs again - moving them by a month.

It follows a turbulent 24 hours for the arena, after Co-op Live's General Manager, Gary Roden, quit after 12 months in the job.

Now, the two Peter Kay gigs will take place on Thursday, 23 May and Friday, 24 May.

The Black Keys, who were meant to be performing on 27 May to a reduced capacity crowd have also been pushed back to Wednesday, 15 May.

The first gig at the 23,500 venue will be A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie on Wednesday, 1 May.

In a statement Peter Kay said: "To everybody with tickets, my apologies once again but unfortunately the Co-op Live still isn't ready and so, as yet, remains untested for a large-scale audience.

"Consequently, they are having to reschedule my two shows yet again (I know I can't believe it either)."

He added: "It's very disappointing but your safety is important, and I won't compromise."

Confirming the rescheduling Tim Leiweke, CEO of Oak View Group, who own the venue, said: "We continue to work with the city, police, fire, council, live safety and there are still systems that we either are working on or had to test in particular.

"So in an abundance of extra caution, we're making sure that we can reschedule again.

"Peter Kay has been fantastic. I can vouch, he has a very good sense of humour. God bless him. He's agreed to push back to May 23 and 24. And that gives us a few extra days next week as well."I never thought A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie is going to open the building, but A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie is going to open the building. God bless him. They will be the first."Olivia's [Rodrigo] people are here as we speak so you'll see them walking through here doing set ups and a check. She'll move in Thursday and then she's Friday, Saturday next week."Black Keys have moved to May 15. So we didn't lose anybody, we didn't cancel anything. We just bought ourselves another week.

"Could we do an event in the building tomorrow? Probably, but we haven't tested everything."

The original delay to opening was due to work not yet being complete on the Eastlands venue, which sits opposite the Manchester City Football ground.

Problems with power at the site are believed to have affected fire safety and emergency services communication systems.

Insiders have claimed that "everything was run down to the wire" ahead of the test show.

Gary Roden, resigned after the issues, on Thursday 25 April, and after also coming under fire in particular for his comments about grassroots music venues, arguing some of them were “poorly run” and insisting a proposed £1 ticket levy to preserve their future was “too simplistic”.

On the eve of a test show at the venue with Rick Astley headlining, Mr Roden confidently told ITV Granada Reports the arena would open on time - only to be forced to postpone the opening less than 24 hours later.

Gary Roden had said the venue 'would open on time' only to delay it within hours