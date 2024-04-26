Marcus Rashford has replied to social media post saying “enough is enough”, calling for an end to the abuse the Manchester United forward has been receiving “for months”.

The England and United player responded to the post from the account on X, UtdParadigm, which said: “The way Marcus Rashford is being treated is absolutely disgusting. It’s cruel. It’s abuse”.

Rashford responded: "I appreciate your support! It is abuse and has been for months. Enough is enough".

After England’s Euro 2020 loss, Marcus Rashford, Bukayo Saka and Jadon Sancho were targeted with shocking racist abuse after missing penalties in the 3-2 shootout.

Football fan, Scott McCluskey from Runcorn, admitted posting racist comments on social media blaming black players for England's loss in the final of Euro 2020.

The 43-year-old had posted a message as a status update on his Facebook profile shortly after England lost in the final to Italy on 11 July 2020.

He pleaded guilty to sending an offensive/abusive message by a public communication network at Warrington Magistrates' Court and was sentenced to 14 weeks in prison suspended for 18 months.

Marcus Rashford, Bukayo Saka and Jadon Sancho were targeted with shocking racist abuse after missing penalties in the 3-2 shootout. Credit: ITV News

In 2022, Justin Lee Price, 19, was jailed for six weeks for racially abusing Rashford after England's defeat in the Euro 2020 final in Wembley.

In January 2021, Rashford was also racially abused online after United’s 0-0 draw against Arsenal in the Premier League.

In 2022, an OFCOM revealed that almost three quarters of Premier League players have been subjected to online abuse.

According to the figures, just 12 players - nine of which are based in the North West - received half of all abuse aimed at footballers, an average of 15 tweets daily.

Marcus Rashford, Cristiano Ronaldo and Harry Maguire received the highest number of abusive tweets, with one in 12 attacks targeted a victim’s characteristic, such as their race or gender.