A hospital has issued an urgent warning to the public after a norovirus outbreak on the site.

The outbreak of the stomach bug, causing vomiting and diarrhoea, has affected six wards at Royal Bolton Hospital in Greater Manchester.

Visitors have been asked to wash their hands 'thoroughly' to help prevent the spread of the virus, keeping patients and staff safe.

Bolton NHS Foundation Trust, issuing a statement on 26 April 2024, said: "A norovirus outbreak is affecting six wards at Royal Bolton Hospital.

"We're asking visitors to thoroughly wash their hands to help stop its spread and protect patients, staff and others from the virus. Handwashing facilities are available throughout the hospital.

"People who have had diarrhoea, vomiting or flu-like symptoms in the past 48 hours are asked to avoid visiting unless it is an emergency or they have been advised to do so by a healthcare professional."

Patients can request to wear PPE which could include face masks, aprons and gloves, the hospital has confirmed.

Lianne Robinson, Deputy Chief Nurse at Bolton NHS Foundation Trust, urges anyone entering the hospital to 'do everything you can to help stop the spread of norovirus'.

“This can be done by thoroughly washing your hands with soap and water, and if you’d like to take extra steps you can ask on our wards for PPE," she added.

"To check whether your loved one’s ward is affected before you visit you can call the ward directly, where a member of staff will best advise you," Lianne continued.

“Thank you for all your help as we manage this outbreak."

