Footballing star Lauren Hemp has signed a new three-year contract extension keeping her at Manchester City until 2027.

The England player has clocked up 157 appearances for the Cityzens since her move to Manchester in May 2018, scoring 65 goals and helping the club to four trophy successes.

Hemp, 23, is also a four-time PFA Women’s Young Player of the Year winner, and has 55 senior international caps to her name.

Hemp was set to be out of contract this summer, but her new contract means she will stay at the Joie Stadium until 2027.

“This is a special team. I want to take my game to the next level, and I feel like I’m capable of doing that here," she said. "The WSL is the best league to be in.

“I feel at home here in Manchester. With the squad we have here, we are always learning and it’s so special to be involved at a Club where we’re capable of achieving anything.

“I’m so passionate about this Club and there’s no place I’d rather be. I’m very excited to keep this journey going for the next few years.”

Lauren Hemp has 55 senior international caps to her name. Credit: PA Images

Director of Football Nils Nielsen added: "We are all so proud of Lauren and what she has already achieved in the six years she’s been with us – but we know there is so much more to come.

“Lauren is fearless, hardworking and one of the game’s brightest young talents. What she has achieved in such a short career is incredible, and we can’t wait to see what the next few years hold for us a team and her as a player.

“The natural talent, ability and determination Lauren possesses is obvious, and we feel that she can become one of the best players in the world. We’ve only just scratched the surface of what she can do.”

Head Coach Gareth Taylor added: “Lauren is an outstanding player and I’m looking forward to continuing the journey we started together four years ago.

“The growth she has shown has been incredible, and we know that she will continue to bring great things to the team for the next three years.

"There’s so much more to come and we’re really pleased that Lauren has extended her stay with the Club.”

Manchester City are currently sitting top of the Women's Super League with 49 points, three points ahead of Chelsea who have a game in hand.

City have three games to play before the end of the season against Bristol City, Arsenal and Aston Villa.