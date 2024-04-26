A dog owner who was caught on CCTV 'violently kicking' his female bulldog has been banned from keeping animals for ten years.

Mathew Murray, 25, was reported to the RSPCA after being seen abusing the dog, called Bella, in the garden of a property in Ashfield Crescent in Bromborough on Boxing 2023.

The footage shows Murray running towards a fence and kicking out at the brown and tan bulldog with his left leg, before stabilising himself and kicking her again with his other leg, causing her to squeal out in pain.

Murray forcefully kicked and swore at Bella after shouting at her, "get back in". Bella is seen running away from Murray before twice crying out again once she's inside.

Murray was given an 18-month community order and told to carry out 240 hours of unpaid work at a sentencing hearing at Wirral Magistrates Court on 23 April 2024.

He admitted to one animal welfare offence following an investigation and prosecution by the RSPCA.

Inspector Anthony Joynes visited Ashfield Crescent on 29 December 2023 after the incident had been reported to the charity, the court heard.

In a written statement to the court he said: “I attended the location and made enquiries with residents which resulted in me seeing some CCTV footage where a young male with long dark hair, wearing a black jacket, blue jeans and black trainers can be heard initially arguing angrily with another person before screaming and shouting angrily that a dog had escaped from the property.

“The dog appears scared and is seen running away from the male along a fenceline. The man chases after the dog and then proceeds to violently kick the dog forcefully on at least two occasions.

"The dog can be heard yelping in response and further yelps can be heard shortly after the man re-enters the address after the dog.”

The police were contacted to help remove Bella after suspecting animal welfare offences had been committed.

A vet also confirmed she would likely suffer again if she was not removed.

Inspector Joynes provided a certificate stating that Bella needed to be taken to a vet and placed in RSPCA care whilst an investigation was carried out.

Bella was seen at the charity's Greater Manchester Animal Hospital after consent was given to take her to hospital.

In written evidence to the court the vet who examined her, said: “Bella would have been in pain due to soft tissue injuries from the blunt force trauma of being kicked against the fence.

"The vocalisation and yelping supports this. Furthermore, Murray continually shouts at her throughout which would have caused fear and distress. This is confirmed when she runs away from him.

“She will have suffered momentarily during the kicking and shouting episodes, however the emotional impact may have a life-long effect.

There was no reasonable explanation for these outbursts visible within the video footage. It is likely she will have been in pain for several days after being hit.”

Bella was taken to a private accommodation facility to be cared for on behalf of the RSCPA while the investigation was carried out. She was also given medication for ongoing hip and spinal conditions which were discovered on the radiographs.

Murray, now of Bentinck Place, Birkenhead, was interviewed by the RSPCA in early January this year.

He said he fully accepted responsibility for what had happened and said he was feeling stressed at the time because it was Boxing Day and he was running late to visit his family.

He said Bella had urinated in the kitchen prior to him going out and he had lost his temper and kicked her out of anger and that he knew it was wrong and regretted it.

In addition to the ten-year ban, which cannot be contested for five years, Murray was also told to carry out 30 rehabilitation activity days and pay a victim surcharge of £114.

Bella was signed over to the RSPCA by her owner during the course of the investigation and will now be rehoused.

Inspector Joynes, after the conclusion of the case, said: “Bella had run out of the house and into the street, which of course can be stressful and frustrating.

"But the violence, aggression and intimidating behaviour that followed was unacceptable, and this can be seen by Bella’s fearful response and her cries of pain.

"She is doing great in our care and will be looking for her new home very soon."