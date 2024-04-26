Play Brightcove video

David Chisnall ITV News Ramsbottom

Ramsbottom cricket club dates back to 1845 and has a proud history.Since being set up four years ago this young side has grown to become all conquering winning every game last year to be crowned champions of the women's Lancashire Cricket Foundation League.

They'll be the first all women's team to play in the Lancashire League.In a bid to keep improving they're taking on the men after switching to play in the Lancashire Third Eleven League Division 3.Lancashire Cricket Club have been selected by the English Cricket Board to be one of eight new professional women's teams next year.Many here play for the county at their age group and the hope is the growth of the women's game will see it strengthened from top to Ramsbottom.

Players including Shriya Pindoria says "it's been quite a shock to everyone."

Imogen Young knows focus and determination is needed - "we're not going out thinking we're going to win every game, we probably won't.

"But just to win one or two, will be an achievement."The team's first game is at home to Accrington tomorrow.

Chris Eardley, the coach at the club, hopes it's going to be a positive experience.

He says "we are aware some aren't happy but we'll let the cricket do the talking."

Whatever the result they hope to inspire other females to take up the sport.