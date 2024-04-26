As Jurgen Klopp's departure from Liverpool draws closer, fans will be eager to find out all about the Dutch football manager rumoured to take on the top job at Anfield.

Liverpool FC are currently in talks with Feyenoord boss Arne Slot, who confirmed his interest in replacing Klopp on Thursday 25 April.

Jurgen Klopp made the decision to depart from Liverpool in January in a bid for a "normal life".

The 56-year-old described his nearly eight-year stint at Liverpool as a "fairytale", but said he does not want to have to wait until he is too old to lead a normal life.

Speaking at a press conference ahead of Saturday’s Premier League trip to West Ham, Klopp said Arne Slot is set for the "best job in world" if he joins Liverpool.

If talks with Liverpool's bosses are successful, Feyenoord will have big boots to fill.

Jurgen Klopp announced his departure from Liverpool in January. Credit: PA Images

So who is the man rumoured to lead one of the most popular and successful clubs in the English football league?

Arne Slot, born Arend Martijn Slot, is a Dutch native who began his professional footballing career in the Netherlands in 1995, playing for FC Zwolle.

At just 17-years-old, Slot made it into the first team at Zwolle where he later became a goal-scoring attacking midfielder.

He then moved to NAC Breda in 2002, playing against Newcastle United in the first round of the 2003 UEFA Cup where the club lost 5-0 and 0-1 to the Magpies.

Arne Slot is currently the manager of Dutch football club Feyenoord. Credit: PA IMAGES

Slot retired from playing at PEC Zwoolle in 2013 and became a member of staff at the club working as a youth coach for a year, before being appointed as an assistant coach at Cambuur, helping the team climb from 14th to 3rd place in the league.

In 2017, the 45-year-old left Cambuur to join AZ Alkmaar, where he worked as an assistant coach.

Slot then took over from Vaan den Brom as AZ's head coach for the 2019-2020 season and became one of the club's most successful managers.

AZ came third and fourth in the Eredivisie, the highest level of professional football in the Netherlands, in 2018 and 2019 and lost the 2018 KNVB Cup final to Feyenoord.

In Slot's first season in charge at AZ, the club managed to reach the UEFA Europa League.

In 2020, Slot was sacked as head coach of AZ for not being focused on the team after negotiating a deal with Feyenoord.

Liverpool remain in talks over appointing the Dutchman after Feyenoord turned down their opening offer for the 45-year-old. Credit: PA Images

He was the first coach to win 19 points in his first eight Eredivisie games at AZ.

Slot signed a two-year deal with Feyenoord as the club's new coach for the 2021-2022 season.

In Slot's first season at Feyenoord, he helped the club reach round 16 of the Europa League for the first time in 20 years.

The Dutchman has two seasons left on his contract in Rotterdam.

Klopp would have liked to sign off with a second Premier League title, but that is now looking unlikely after defeat at Everton in midweek left rivals Arsenal and Manchester City with a significant advantage.

Speaking at a press conference to preview Saturday’s Premier League trip to West Ham, Klopp said: “It’s the best job in the world, best club in the world.

“Obviously now I even help by not finishing on a high, it looks like, so there is space for improvement.

“It’s a great job, great team, fantastic people. He would take a really, really interesting job.”