A woman has been charged with the murder of a 90-year-old former physicist .

Myra Thompson was found dead by ambulance crews in her home in Spital, Wirral, on 23 April.

Merseyside Police has now charged Jane Hill, 51, of Upton, Wirral, with murder.

She was also charged with the theft of £60, alleged to have been taken from Ms Thompson on 12 April.

Hill, of Norwich Drive, is due to appear at Liverpool Magistrates’ Court.

A 48-year-old man from Wirral who was also arrested has been released with no further action in relation to the murder, but remains under investigation for theft, police said.

Myra Thompson died in her home on Bolde Way in Spital Credit: Merseyside Police

Officers were called to Ms Thompson’s home in Bolde Way just after 11.20am on Tuesday after a report from North West Ambulance Service.

The pensioner was died at the scene.

Myra was a senior physicist at Clatterbridge Hospital before she retired, neighbours said she "always had a smile on her face, no matter what".

Earlier this week, the force said it had voluntarily referred the matter to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) as officers had been investigating a recent allegation of theft.

