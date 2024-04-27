Play Brightcove video

Coronation Street actors Cherylee Houston and Dolly-Rose Campbell were guest speakers at the British Sign Language (BSL) Festival which took place in Manchester today.

The festival, in Cathedral Gardens, runs alongside the annual British Deaf Association conference, also in Manchester this year.

Organisers say the aim of the festival is to showcase BSL to the general public.

BSL Festival Creative Director Claire Cummings

BSL only became recognised as a legal language two years ago.

Both Cherylee and Dolly-Rose have had to learn BSL for their parts in Coronation Street.

And Dolly Rose says taking up sign language can help everyone, not just deaf people.